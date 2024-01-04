Gary Neville has named the best striker he has played with at Man United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has played with some of the biggest players in Premier League history.

His time at Man United was full of trophies and successes, with the England right-back winning 12 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

Neville had the opportunity to choose the finest striker he has ever played with at Manchester United on the most recent episode of the podcast “Stick to Football.”

The Sky Sports pundit revealed that Wayne Rooney was the best ‘by a mile’.

He said: “You get asked sometimes about underrated players and he’s not normally in the conversation, when you get asked about best United players but in terms of when I get asked to name my best Man United 11, he is already number one centre forward.

“He is the best by a mile that I played with. Best by a mile in terms of goals, effort, everything, assists.

“He is never up there in the legends of football, people don’t usually say Wayne Rooney for some reason.”

Along with several individual awards and cups, Rooney won five Premier League titles with the Red Devils and one Champions League trophy.

Neville believes Rooney’s achievements at Man United are underrated and he is never given enough credit for whatever he achieved at the club.

The right-back has played with strikers like Eric Cantona, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Teddy Sheringham, Dwight York and Ruud van Nistelrooy but it’s Rooney who impressed him the most.

Rooney made 559 appearances for Man United and scored 253 goals.