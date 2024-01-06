Euro giants submit official offer to sign 21-year-old Chelsea ace this month

Chelsea striker David Fofana has been linked to the move away from the club permanently.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Spanish outfit Sevilla are keen on signing the player and they have already submitted an official proposal to sign him.

The 21-year-old struggled for regular game time at Chelsea last season and he was sent out on loan to Union Berlin at the start of this season. It seems that the Blues will now bring him back to the club and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Sevilla.

The striker needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action and a move to the Spanish club would be ideal for him if they can provide him with game assurances. He is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Chelsea any time soon.

The Blues signed Nicolas Jackson at the start of the season and the former La Liga striker has been quite mediocre. They are now looking to bring in the quality striker in the coming months and Fofana will only fall further down the pecking order if he stays at Stamford Bridge.

Sevilla are a big club and they could help him develop further and fulfil his potential. Regular football in La Liga would accelerate his development and he will have plenty of opportunities to join a big club in future if he manages to impress in the Spanish league.

