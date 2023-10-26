On-loan Chelsea star handed one-week suspension for unprofessional conduct

David Datro Fofana is facing a one-week suspension following a dispute with his manager.

That’s according to Sky Sports journalist Lisa de Ruiter, who claims the on-loan Chelsea striker, who refused to shake the hand of Union Berlin’s head coach Urs Fischer following Tuesday night’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Napoli, has been handed a punishment by the club.

Fofana, 20, was substituted after 70 minutes against Napoli with Kevin Behrens brought on in his place. The Ivorian striker, while heading to the team’s dugout, was visibly frustrated by his manager’s decision to remove him from the game.

And although the young loanee later apologised for his disrespectful behaviour, Union Berlin have opted to punish the 20-year-old by serving him a one-week suspension.

While the matter may have been swiftly dealt with, Chelsea, who are expecting the African to return at the end of the season, will be keeping a close eye on the forward’s future behaviour.