Leeds are ‘pushing to sign’ Liverpool forward in January

Leeds United are reportedly one of the clubs looking to sign Fabio Carvalho on loan this month.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sitting fourth in the Championship table, seven points off the automatic promotion spots.

With promotion to the Premier League within reach, the German manager will be hoping for a good second half to the season to close the gap.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds is one of several clubs interested in the loan signing of Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool.

The journalist claims that Hull City, Southampton and Wolves are the other three clubs interested in the Portuguese forward.

🔴🇵🇹 Liverpool will decide on the best loan option for Fábio Carvalho in the next few days. Southampton, Hull City and Leeds all pushing to sign him — Wolves also asked for Fábio but game time guarantees will be key. pic.twitter.com/pEAl8Yqw9A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2024

Carvalho was previously on loan at Bundesliga side Rb Leipzig but was recalled this month due to a lack of playing time.

He is capable of playing both out on the wings as well as in the attacking midfielder position