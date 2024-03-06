Liverpool attacker Fabio Carvalho is currently on loan at Hull City in the Championship.

The 21-year-old struggled for regular game time during the first half of the season, when he was on loan in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig. The player returned to his parent club during the January window and he was sent out on loan to the Championship. So far, the move to Hull has worked out well for him.

Carvalho has started regularly for the Tigers and he has scored three goals for them in the Championship as well.

According to INews, Hull wants to make his loan move permanent at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Liverpool. Carvalho is unlikely to get regular first opportunities at the Premier League club and therefore selling him permanently would be ideal for all parties.

Carvalho has no future at Liverpool

The 21-year-old needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and returning to Liverpool might not be ideal for him. The player is certainly enjoying his time in the Championship and he could develop into a key player for the Tigers in the coming seasons.

If he can continue to impress in the second division of English football, there is no doubt that the top clubs will start coming in for him in the near future.

Carvalho can operate as a winger as well as an attacking midfielder. His personality, creativity and ability to chip in with goals make him an attractive prospect. It will be interesting to see if Hull can help him fulfil his tremendous potential.