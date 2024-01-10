Liverpool star’s transfer away “all done”, he’ll make debut for new club on Friday

Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho’s loan transfer away from the club is all done, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the youngster set to make his debut for Hull City this Friday.

Carvalho only recently returned to Liverpool from a loan spell at RB Leipzig in the first half of the season, with the 21-year-old barely playing during his brief stint in the Bundesliga, and now ready to go out on loan again somewhere else for the second half of the campaign.

See below for details from Romano on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist explaining that Carvalho’s loan move is all done and the Portugal Under-21 international is in line to play for Hull on Friday…

This looks a fine signing for Hull, as Carvalho has previously shone at Championship level during his days as a Fulham player, where he first caught the attention of Liverpool.

It hasn’t quite worked out for Carvalho since then, but a loan move like this could be just what he needs to get his career back on track and return to Anfield a better player next season.

