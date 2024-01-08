Liverpool star expected to complete move away from club in next few days

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho is expected to complete a move to Hull City soon and return to the Championship.

Journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that the move is likely to be completed in the next few days.

Hull defeat Southampton to the signing of the Liverpool player. The 21-year old player was convinced by Hull manager Liam Rosenior after talking to him.

Carvalho was called back from his loan move to RB Leipzig this month after he was not being given enough playing time by the Bundesliga club.

Liverpool called him back with the intention of loaning him away again and the the deal is close to being completed of his transfer.

Leeds and Wolves were also interested in signing the former Fulham star.

Rosenior’s remarks and his assurance that Carvalho will play regularly for the first team are thought to have impressed Carvalho. In fact, there are rumors that a deal could even be finalized in time for Carvalho to play on Friday night against Norwich.

Regarded as one of the Football League’s best emerging coaches, Rosenior recently made the decision to sign Billy Sharp, a player who is much different from Carvalho.

Carvalho only played for 158 minutes in the Bundesliga and 121 minutes in the Champions League for RB Leipzig this season.

The former Fulham star joined Liverpool in May 2022 and signed a five-year deal with the club. The Reds signed him for £5m, with a further £2.7m in add-ons.

Carvalho played for England at youth level but later decided to play for Portugal and represented their U21 team.