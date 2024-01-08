Liverpool have reportedly given Fabio Carvalho the green light to travel to Hull City for a medical as that now looks set to be his loan destination in this January’s transfer window.

The Portugal Under-21 international only recently returned to Anfield from a disappointing loan spell at RB Leipzig for the first half of this season, with the Reds ultimately deciding to bring him back early as he wasn’t playing much in Germany.

See below for details as it now looks like Carvalho is set to join Hull over other offers, according to Fabrizio Romano via his official account on X…

??? Fábio Carvalho has received now the green light from Liverpool to travel and undergo medical tests at Hull City. Done deal on loan until June, there’s no option to buy. Here we go ??? pic.twitter.com/OFjcYbbdHU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2024

Romano also recently told CaughtOffside that Southampton and other Championship clubs were interested in signing Carvalho this January.

Hull will be happy to have won the race for this talented young player, who will surely be looking to prove a point with his next loan spell after a difficult last year or so.

LFC fans will also no doubt be rooting for the youngster to get back to his best and come back better equipped to challenge for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.