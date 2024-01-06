Striker with 150 career goals offered to West Ham for transfer

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign former Chelsea striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, although Tottenham are now in pole position to land the German star.

Florian Plettenberg is reporting that the RB Leipzig star is now on the way to Spurs on loan having struggled to have an impact at Leipzig this season.

The 27-year-old has been offered to several clubs in England and one of them has been West Ham, reports HITC.

Manchester United, Fulham and Crystal Palace are among the other teams that were approached but it seems that Werner is off to Tottenham.

West Ham are on the lookout for a striker but many fans of the club will not be too worried about missing out on the former Chelsea star.

Although the forward has scored 150 career goals, only 10 of them came in the Premier League as the Germany international struggled in England’s top flight.