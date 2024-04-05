Alan Brazil claims Tottenham striker should retire and become pundit

talkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil is not a fan of Tottenham attacker Timo Werner and wants the German to hang up his boots and become a pundit.

With just under two months remaining, Timo Werner can establish himself at Spurs and secure a long-term transfer for the North London team.

The claim from Brazil seems outrageous considering Werner has already contributed two goals and three assists in just ten games for Spurs in the second half of this season.

The RB Leipzig player signed a loan with Tottenham during the January transfer window.

The Premier League club have the option of making the signing permanent in the summer if the Lilywhites exercise their £15 million buy option.

In recent comments made about the former Chelsea player, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made encouraging remarks about the 28-year-old.

Werner has impressed the Tottenham manager

The Spurs manager praised the German attacker by calling him a “great signing”, as quoted by Football.London.

However, it appears that not everyone is pleased with Werner, as Alan Brazil attacked the Spurs player during a recent talkSPORT appearance.

Brazil said: “I was baffled [that James Maddison was taken off]. Take off one of the wide players [instead]. I’m sorry, Werner for me, he might as well sit here [in the studio]. I don’t want to be nasty, but just come and sit here — he’s nowhere near good enough to be top-class.”

Brazil’s verdict of the Tottenham star is unfair

The verdict seems harsh as Werner assisted Brennan Johnson’s goal as recently as Tuesday.

The German international is trying his best to adapt to the Postecoglou system and so far his spell at the club has been encouraging.

With the fee being mentioned to make the deal permanent, Spurs should not think twice about extending the German’s stay at the club.

Brazil went over the top with his analysis, even though there is a lot Werner can improve in his game starting from finishing.