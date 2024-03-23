Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains why Tottenham have not activated Timo Werner’s €17m clause already

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has publicly declared his happiness with how Timo Werner is performing at Spurs so why haven’t the North London club already triggered his €17m option to buy clause?

The German star joined Tottenham on loan from RB Leipzig in January and has had a positive impact at Spurs. The forward has featured in nine games, scoring two goals and assisting a further two.

The Premier League club can sign the former Chelsea star for just €17m this summer as that is the buy option in his Tottenham loan deal. That seems like a bargain for Werner, so why have Spurs not triggered it yet given Postecoglou is satisfied with how the player is performing?

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has explained that Tottenham do not fully know what their strategy is going to be heading into the summer transfer window and that the North London club want to watch Werner a bit more as he has just played nine games since arriving.

Why have Tottenham not activated Timo Werner’s €17m buy option clause yet?

“It’s all about strategy. Some clubs decide their strategies around the end of April/beginning of May, not in March. The player has been at Tottenham for just two months and there are still two more to come,” Fabrizio Romano has said about Werner’s situation.

“Spurs want to evaluate the forward a little longer and see how he performs during all the big matches left this season. The Premier League club will then decide whether to pay Werner’s €17m buy option, which for me, is totally normal.

“Werner is happy at Tottenham and is open to staying at the club beyond this season, but Spurs will take their time in deciding the forward’s future amongst other things.”