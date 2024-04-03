Timo Werner has done quite well since joining Tottenham Hotspur on loan during the January transfer window.

The 28-year-old striker has established himself as a useful first-team player and his cameos have been quite productive. Tottenham have the option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to exercise that clause.

According to BILD, the striker is keen on joining Tottenham permanently during the summer transfer window. Tottenham have the option to sign him for a fee of €17 million and it could prove to be a quality investment.

Tottenham should look to sign Timo Werner

Werner has proven to be a good fit for their style of play and he has chipped in with goals and assists. He is likely to re-capture his confidence and sharpness with regular football and he could be an asset for Tottenham. His versatility to slot into any role across the front three makes him an indispensable asset for the club.

Spurs certainly have the means to get the deal done and they should look to trigger his buyout clause in the summer.

The striker struggled for regular game time in the Bundesliga during the first half of the season and he does not have a future at RB Leipzig. It is no surprise that he wants to join the London club permanently.