Ten Hag to let South American winger leave Man United this month

The January transfer window could end up being quite a busy one for Man United, as Erik ten Hag seeks to ensure that his squad can kick on in the second half of the season and end it on a high note.

It’s entirely fair to point out that the Red Devils have fallen well below acceptable standards for much of the 2023/24 campaign, though the Dutchman’s mitigating factor of injuries to key players also can’t be ignored.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe soon to be ratified as partial owner of the club and in total charge of the footballing side of the business, the next couple of windows could well be decisive for the club in some shape or form.

For this month, there is some business that can still be done which will help streamline the squad without necessarily affecting it.

According to The Sun, Villarreal want United’s underperforming winger, Facundo Pellestri, and their report states that ten Hag is willing to allow him to leave this month.

That could make some headroom in the club’s finances for United to be able to purchase a player or two themselves in January, whether on loan or permanently.

Once the injured stars are on the comeback trail too, ten Hag won’t have any excuse for not getting the best out of his squad.

If United still fail to flourish, then it could well be the manager rather than playing staff that’s sent on his way in the near future.