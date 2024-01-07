Video: Kevin De Bruyne is back as Man City star grabs classic assist in FA Cup clash

Huddersfield Town FC Manchester City
Posted by

Man City hammered Championship side Huddersfield 5-0 in their FA Cup third-round clash on Sunday but the story of the day is the return of the Premier League champions’ main man, Kevin De Bruyne. 

The Belgian picked up an injury on the opening day of the Premier League season against Burnley and has been out of action since.

The midfielder came on after 57 minutes against Huddersfield and it only took the superstar 17 minutes to grab an assist.

De Bruyne made a classic overlap run before chipping the ball back to Doku in the box, who finished the move off to make it 5-0 to Pep Guardiola’s team.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Patrick Bamford scores sensational FA Cup goal vs. Peterborough
Confirmed Arsenal vs Liverpool team news: Van Dijk absent for Reds
(Video) Phil Foden scores FA Cup brace vs. Huddersfield
More Stories Jeremy Doku Kevin De Bruyne

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.