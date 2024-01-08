Due to their current financial challenges, Everton find themselves with minimal bargaining power in retaining their valuable assets. Despite the frustration, several players on their squad are garnering increased interest as they perform for a struggling Toffees side.

Players like Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana have showcased talent beyond the relegation battles Everton have faced. While fans may understand their desire to advance in their promising careers, departing from Goodison Park should ideally bring in a substantial fee to alleviate the club’s challenges.

Fortunately for the Toffees, the interest from Arsenal in Everton’s Belgian maestro is poised to drive the price even higher, with some reports suggesting a valuation of £60 million. Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has shared the following on the matter.

“Talks intensive currently ongoing between #EvertonFC & #ArsenalFC for Amadou Onana. The Belgian midfielder’s – who has always put his priority to stay in Premier League – keen on the move. Things could develop quickly.”

Despite being only 22 years old, the midfielder holds significant importance in Sean Dyche’s system, even though he may sometimes be the focal point of fans’ frustrations following a loss.

Onana’s athleticism and technical ability allows him to have a big influence on every game he’s involved in, however, his biggest criticism is that sometimes he goes hiding and drifts out of games. In that regard he is quite inconsistent, but if he was to play with much better teammates he could stomp that out of his game.