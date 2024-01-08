Real Madrid are reportedly poised to join the competition with Arsenal and Chelsea in the pursuit of Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 20-year-old, who arrived from FC Midtjylland in January last year for an initial €7.5 million, has solidified his position as a regular in Sporting Lisbon’s first team.

Ousmane Diomande has made 38 appearances for Sporting in all competitions, including 21 outings this season. His swift ascent on the European stage has reportedly attracted the attention of several top clubs.

Before his move to Sporting, Ousmane Diomande was previously linked with Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester City. Recent reports suggest that Arsenal, in particular, has maintained interest in the young defender, with claims that the Gunners have reached out to Diomande’s family to explore the possibility of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly showing interest in Ousmane Diomande, considering options to bolster their defensive lines. However, they might face competition from Real Madrid, as per Fichajes, with the La Liga giants said to be “evaluating the possibility” of bringing the defender to the Santiago Bernabeu in the upcoming summer.

Real Madrid, eager to strengthen their defensive options, are reportedly considering reinforcements. However, it’s worth noting that manager Carlos Ancelotti has ruled out the possibility of signing a new central defender during the January transfer window.

Ousmane Diomande is under contract with Sporting until the summer of 2027, and it is reported that his deal incorporates a release clause valued at €80 million (£69 million).