Newcastle United are said to be monitoring multiple defensive targets this summer after Sven Botman suffered a severe long-term injury.

According to Sport Witness, Newcastle United, led by Eddie Howe and his coaching staff, are eyeing defensive reinforcements for the upcoming summer transfer window, with Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande being identified as potential targets.

Newcastle targeting Sporting CP’s defensive duo

Acquiring their top targets during the summer transfer window will require Newcastle to invest a significant sum of money. Sporting CP’s Inacio reportedly has a release clause of €60 million (£51 million), while Diomande’s release clause stands at €80 million (£69 million).

This season, he has appeared in 19 Liga Portugal matches, scoring one goal before making his debut for the Ivory Coast national team in their 1-0 victory over Lesotho in the Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

Meanwhile, Inacio has made 23 appearances for Sporting in Liga Portugal during their latest campaign, contributing three goals for his club.

Newcastle will have to spend big to land their top targets this summer

It’s uncertain whether the Magpies will be willing to spend a combined fee of €140 million (£120 million) for both defenders. But what we do know is they are bound to make at the very least one central defender signing this summer because of the latest unfortunate injury to star defender Botman.

Diomande, who recently joined Sporting in January from Danish club Midtjylland, had previously been on loan at Portuguese second division club Mafra. While Inacio has come all the way through the Sporting academy.

A more left-field name that has been mentioned is on loan Leeds United defender Joe Rodon, currently on the books at Tottenham Hotspur. The Welshman has had a solid season for the Yorkshire club in their bid for automatic promotion.