Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio.

The 22-year-old central defender has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club for months and Liverpool are keen on signing him.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Portuguese outfit would be prepared to sell him for a fear of around £40 million this summer. Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender and Inacio certainly fits the profile.

They will need to replace Joel Matip who is out of contract in the summer. In addition to that, they need someone who can slot in as the make-shift left-back at times.

Inacio is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a full-back. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for him and Liverpool would do well to secure his services.

The Portuguese international certainly has the ability to justify the £40 million investment in the coming seasons and he could even prove to be a bargain at that price.

Liverpool need more depth in their squad and signing a defender should be one of their priorities. They have looked quite vulnerable at the back this season.

Liverpool could have advantage in Goncalo Inacio pursuit

Liverpool could have a major advantage in their chase for the Portuguese defender this summer. They have been linked with Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim and his arrival at Anfield could help smooth the process of signing players from the Portuguese club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Inacio is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into one of the best defenders in the Premier League with the right guidance. Liverpool must do everything in their power to secure his signature this summer.