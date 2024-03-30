Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio at the end of the season.

According to a report from Sports Zone, the Premier League side have been offered the opportunity to sign the defender who has a release clause of €60 million (£52m) in his contract. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay up for him.

The 22-year-old central defender has been a key player for Sporting CP and he has the qualities to thrive in England as well. It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender and the Portuguese international should prove to be a superb addition.

Joel Matip will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool will have to replace him quickly. The 22-year-old poor defender is versatile enough to operate in central defence as well as a left back. He could prove to be the ideal acquisition for the Premier League side. Inacio is versatile enough to operate in a back four as well as a back three. His versatility and tactical flexibility will be an added bonus.

Inacio would be a long-term addition for Liverpool

The Portuguese international is still quite young and he will improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a world class defender. The reported asking price could prove to be a problem for Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether Sporting CP are prepared to lower their demands.

Inacio will be tempted to compete at the highest level and the opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool can be hard to turn down. Liverpool have been pushing for major trophies every season and Inacio will certainly fancy his chances of winning silverware with them.