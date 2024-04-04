Newcastle eye ambitious double deal that could cost a whopping £140m

Newcastle United are actively in the market preparing for new additions to the squad.

The Magpies have struggled massively this season with injuries and poor form and they are determined to change that.

According to HITC, Magpies have dispatched scouts to closely examine Sporting’s holding midfielder Morten Hjumland and centre-half Ousmane Diomande.

Both the Sporting players reportedly have a release clause of £70m. A potential deal for both of them could cost Eddie Howe a staggering £140m.

Newcastle United are eyeing big money double deal

HITC has learned that Newcastle scouts were in Lisbon to witness both Hjulmand and Diomande as Sporting followed their 2-1 win in the first leg against Benfica with a 2-2 draw in the second leg in Taca de Portugal.

The report continues by asserting that Manchester United have been monitoring Danish international Hjumland as a potential alternative for João Neves of Benfica.

Eddie Howe will face stiff competition for talented young centre-half Diomande, who is coveted by nearly all of Europe’s top teams.

The Magpies are desperate to add a new centre-back to the squad after the serious injuries suffered by Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

Their only fit centre-half at the moment is Fabian Schar, which makes it obvious why they are looking to add depth to the squad.

It would be a massive coup for Newcastle if they can manage to sign both these players who will not only add quality to the squad but also provide defensive stability.

Newcastle United could lose one of their stars

Their transfer business in the summer could all come at the cost of losing one of their valuable players.

To ease the Financial Fair Play restrictions, the club may be required to sell one of their prized assets.

It remains to be seen who that player will be. The media speculation has linked Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes with a move away from St. James’ Park.

Howe will be hoping to keep both of them at the club next season.