According to Sky Sports’ live transfer blog, FC Copenhagen would reportedly consider selling Roony Bardghji, a rumoured target for Tottenham, for a fee around £22 million.

The young player has been delivering an exceptional campaign in the Danish top flight, attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

The 18-year-old winger, Roony Bardghji, who has already scored 11 goals this season, is strongly linked with a move to Tottenham. The interest from Tottenham was first reported last month when they were said to be scouting the talented youngster, according to 90min.

Recently, InterLive.it identified Tottenham as the primary competitors for the signature of the Sweden Under-21 international Roony Bardghji. It was mentioned that Ange Postecoglou had personally requested the signing of the player for Tottenham.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham faces competition in the pursuit of Roony Bardghji, as three undisclosed Premier League clubs have made enquiries for the teenager. The report suggests that Barcelona are also interested.

Bardghji has reportedly made it clear that he won’t sign a new contract with Copenhagen. However, the Danish club is said to be seeking €25 million (£21.5 million) to let go of the winger in the current transfer window.

Spurs fans may feel that they have zero chance of acquiring the talented Swede because of Barcelona’s attraction, but perhaps he would favour a move to Tottenham because of fellow countryman Dejan Kulusevski, who’s thrived since his move to the Premier League.