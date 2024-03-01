Chelsea monitoring 11-goal attacker who could cost just €9 million

Chelsea are keen on signing the Swedish winger Roony Bardghji.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo via SportWitness, Chelsea are keeping tabs on the 18-year-old winger and they could look to make a move for him in the summer.

He has a contract with FC Copenhagen until the summer of 2025 and they could be under pressure to sell him at the end of the season. They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer for next year. It would make sense for them to cash in on the player at the end of the season while he still holds some value.

Bardghji is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He has 11 goals across all competitions this season and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition in the attack for Chelsea.

The Blues have struggled to score goals consistently and they need more cutting edge in the final third. Bardghji will add goals, creativity and pace from the wide areas.

The 18-year-old mainly operates as the right-sided winger, but he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

A move to Chelsea will be an attractive opportunity for him and it would be a major step up in his career. The young winger will be tempted if Chelsea come forward with an official proposal to sign him.

The Blues will face competition from European heavyweights like Barcelona and Juventus as well. Meanwhile, the report states that the winger is valued at €9 million. The reported asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential and Chelsea would do well to secure his services.