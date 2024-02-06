Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the finest young talents in European football and he has 11 goals across all competitions this season. He scored a match-winner against Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this season.

The two clubs could look to make a move for him in the summer and the winger is valued at £17 million as per Daily Express. He could prove to be a bargain at that price.

Chelsea need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas. Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk have been quite underwhelming and Bardghji could prove to be an upgrade.

He is capable of operating on the right wing as well as a centre forward. He will add goals and creativity to the side going forward.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to replace Jadon Sancho during the summer window, and the 18-year-old Swedish winger could prove to be a quality replacement. Antony has been quite mediocre since the big money move from Ajax as well.

Signing a quality winger should be a top priority for the two clubs and it will be interesting to see where the Swedish international ends up. He is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a bargain for £17 million.

Whoever ends up signing him will have a quality prospect on their hands.