Striker claims he could sign for Tottenham in summer

Roony Bardghji has admitted he could join Spurs in the summer.

The FC Copenhagen youngster, who hit headlines after scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League, is thought to be one of Europe’s most in-demand attackers.

Already compared to a young Lionel Messi, the future for the Kuwait-born forward seems exceptionally bright.

And with all the big clubs heavily linked with a summer transfer, the 18-year-old, who has chosen to represent Sweden internationally, looks to be one of this year’s biggest sagas.

Interestingly, speaking recently about his future, as well as his links to Spurs after the Londoners signed fellow Swede Lucas Bergvall, Bardghji said: “It’s fun to think about. You never know, it could happen. Hard to say now.”

Since being promoted to FC Copenhagen’s first team two years ago, Sweden’s Bardghji, who has 18 months left on his contract, has scored 15 goals in 71 games in all competitions.