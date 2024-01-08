Timo Werner set for Tottenham medical ahead of loan move

Timo Werner is anticipated to undergo his medical at Tottenham on Tuesday, having flown into London to finalise his loan move from Red Bull Leipzig. The 27-year-old is set to join on a six-month loan deal, including an option to buy for £14.5 million, per the Daily Mail.

Werner, the former Chelsea player, attracted interest from other Premier League clubs, but he swiftly agreed to join Tottenham. He sees an opportunity to seamlessly integrate with Ange Postecoglou’s style of play at Spurs.

After flying back from Leipzig’s La Manga training camp in Germany on Sunday, Timo Werner is expected to commence training with his new teammates at Tottenham once he completes his medical.

Tottenham will be without Son Heung-min for approximately a month as he participates in the Asia Cup, and Alejo Veliz has sustained a knee injury. Additionally, there is reported interest from Saudi Arabia regarding Richarlison.

Manchester United and Aston Villa were reportedly among the clubs inquiring about Timo Werner’s availability. However, discussions with Tottenham gained momentum on Friday, leading to the acceleration of talks for the German striker.

The addition of the German international is an intriguing one given that he’s failed in the Premier League before during his stint with Spurs’ rivals Chelsea. But if any coach can get the best out of Werner its Ange Postecoglou.