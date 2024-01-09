Another twist in the future of unwanted 28-year-old Man United star

The future of Anthony Martial at Man United is very uncertain and with a report stating that the striker is set to leave the Manchester club this month, the saga has taken another twist.

Martial’s contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and the Red Devils are unlikely to offer the 28-year-old a new deal. With that in mind, a move is possible during the current transfer window and according to Sky Sports, Turkish giants Fenerbahce want to sign the Man United star on loan for the rest of the season

Man United manager Erik ten Hag threw a spanner in the works during his press conference last Friday as the Dutch coach said that the club are in talks with the forward. TalkSPORT have now stated that the Frenchman is set to see out his contract in Manchester and that a move to Fenerbahce will not be happening in January.

? Anthony Martial now looks set to stay at Manchester United until the summer. (Source: @talkSPORT) pic.twitter.com/YIwORjHm3C — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 9, 2024

This situation will be very confusing for the fans of the Manchester club as there is a lot of uncertainty about what to do with Martial.

The 28-year-old is not a key part of Ten Hag’s plans and the Dutch coach would not mind him moving to Turkey, but the Premier League club are short of options up top and if they cannot sign a replacement, then Martial cannot leave.