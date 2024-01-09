“I haven’t seen that yet” – Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool star still has a lot to prove

The Manchester United legend hasn’t gotten carried away by the performances of Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Hungarian midfielder joined the Merseyside club in the summer after completing a reported £60 million move from RB Leipzig.

Alongside Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, Jurgen Klopp decided to rebuild the entirety of his midfield.

The 23-year-old has stood out due to his ball-striking ability, scoring several long-range goals and has showcased a fantastic range of passing.

This has led to plenty of praise from the Liverpool fanbase with some supporters going as far as to compare him to club legend, Steven Gerrard.

Rio Ferdinand, who played alongside the midfielder for England, believes that he hasn’t seen that just yet.

“I know everyone is hyping him, but I don’t think Dominik Szoboszlai has done (as well as people make out),” he said on Vibe with Five via the Mirror.

“He’s a good player but people are saying ‘oh, he’s the next [Steven] Gerrard!’ and I haven’t seen that yet.

“But one of my mates in my group always says it. But he is easy on the eye.”

The Hungarian midfielder missed his sides last game against Arsenal due to an injury.