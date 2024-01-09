Ian Wright believes Manchester United star is a ‘shadow’ of himself

The former Arsenal striker believes Marcus Rashford isn’t putting in the performances that he was last season.

The Red Devils have had a problem this season in the goalscoring department as their entire forward line has failed to produce consistent numbers.

Although they beat Wigan 2-0 in the FA Cup on Monday night, goals came from defender Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, who dispatched a penalty late on.

Erik ten Hag’s side had opportunities to put the game out of sight earlier on but they lacked cutting edge in the final third and spurned most chances.

Rashford in particular has come under fire as his form seems to have completely dropped off when compared to last season, as Ian Wright made this point on the ITV panel.

‘But he just feels like he’s in a place where something needs to happen for him, at the club, or somebody needs to talk to him, because he needs to go to the place where we expect him to be.’ He said via the Daily Mail.

‘At the moment, he seems to be a shadow of that player.’

Manchester United will face off against nonleague side Eastleigh in the next round of the competition while rivals, Manchester City play Tottenham.