Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old England international has not been at his best this season and his performances have been criticised.

There is no doubt that Rashford is one of the best attackers in the Premier League and he will be looking to get back to his best soon.

There have been rumours that Manchester United could look to cash in on the player at the end of the season and clubs like Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on him.

According to Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are keen on the player as well. Rashford is reportedly valued at €80 million and it will be interesting to see if clubs like Tottenham are prepared to pay up.

Rashford would improve Tottenham

Tottenham have missed a reliable goalscorer like Harry Kane this season and Rashford could prove to be a quality signing for them. He was one of the best attackers in the Premier League last season and he is likely to get back to his best once again.

Tottenham would do well to secure his services in the coming weeks. They need a versatile forward who can operate anywhere across the front three and the England international would be the ideal fit for them.

Rashford is at the peak of his powers and he knows the Premier League well. He will be able to make an immediate impact at the North London club if the transfer goes through.

However, the reported €80 million valuation could be a problem for Tottenham. They will need to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well, and therefore they might not be able to pay a premium for the England international striker.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.