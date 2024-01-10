Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies “reality” of transfer speculation over Arsenal star

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been the subject of plenty of transfer gossip in recent months after losing his place in Mikel Arteta’s side, but Fabrizio Romano has once again moved to clarify the reality of the player’s situation.

The journalist, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, made it clear that his information has always been that Arsenal never held talks with any other clubs about selling Ramsdale this January.

Responding to claims that Ramsdale now supposedly expects to stay at the Emirates Stadium this January, Romano insists this was always the information he had, despite previous claims to the contrary from a variety of sources.

The England international may no longer be a starter for the Gunners, but one imagines Arteta will be keen to have him around for a little while longer as backup to David Raya, in case the Spanish shot-stopper ends up getting injured or suspended at any point.

“Aaron Ramsdale – It’s being reported that the Arsenal goalkeeper now expects to stay at the club this January, but I never had any different information to be honest…there was never a negotiation for Ramsdale so far,” Romano said.

“We never know what can happen in the market, but I like to describe reality rather than predicting the future and the reality is that Arsenal never opened talks with any club to sell Ramsdale – at least, as of now.”