Attacker scouted by Liverpool says his friends would like him to join the Reds

Momodou Sonko has been linked with the move away from Swedish club BK Hacken in recent months.

The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League club Liverpool and he has now fuelled further speculations surrounding a potential move by claiming to Sportbladet that his Liverpool-supporting friends want him to move to Anfield.

“I have some who are Liverpool fans and some Barça fans. They want me to go to the club they support. It’s kind of funny. “I get a lot written to me from my friends. It’s fun at first but it can be too much too.” Asked what he would do if Jurgen Klopp called him, he said: “If he were to call privately, I would laugh. It is quite unlikely. “It is easier for him to reach my agents than me. I haven’t received that call anyway.”

The 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe and Liverpool have scouted him earlier this season. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

They could certainly use more depth in the wide areas and the 18-year-old is capable of operating as the left-sided winger. The player has four goals across all competitions decision and he could develop into an important squad player for Liverpool.

The Reds have Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz as the only specialist wingers at the club and they need more options at their disposal. Jurgen Klopp has had to field attacking midfielders as makeshift wingers during rotation and injuries. He could certainly use more specialist options.

A move to Liverpool would be an exciting step up in the 18-year-old’s career and he would get to test himself at a high level. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.