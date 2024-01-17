Arsenal join Tottenham in the race to sign 21-year-old Premier League star

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both eyeing the same Premier League player.

Everton‘s Jarrad Branthwaite has impressed several clubs and now the North London rivals are both interested in signing the player who is deemed a future England international.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, The Gunners have joined the race to sign the English player who is also being eyed by Manchester United.

Arsenal have no shortage of central defenders and Spurs have recently signed Radu Dragusin from Genoa but both the clubs are still looking to sign the youngster who has impressed everyone just at the age of 21.

In December, Football Transfers reported that Tottenham are interested in signing the Everton center-half, who is reportedly valued at about £75 million.

Alex Crook has revealed that Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all interested in the talented youngster.

“Well, Jarrad Branthwaite as you mentioned is just about Everton’s most sellable asset at this moment in time,” said Crook.

“Obviously, we’ve been speaking a lot about Everton’s financial issues in the last 24 hours, yet more alleged breaches of profit and sustainability rules.

“If they are to sell in the summer, and I’m told that there’s every chance they might now have to cash in on Branthwaite.

“He is the most sellable asset because he counts as a home-grown player and we know that gives you maximum profit on the balance sheet.

“And there’s a lot of interest in Branthwaite, I know I’ve mentioned Manchester United in my transfer notebook previously.

“I think the Real Madrid rumours have got some substance because of course, Branthwaite played under Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park.

“Ancelotti has continued to monitor his progress, Arsenal are tracking the situation, Newcastle as well.”

Branthwaite won’t come cheap and all the clubs interested in him will know that. His potential is really high and we’ve all seen how he can perform in the Premier League.