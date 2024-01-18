28-year old Man United star could leave the club this month for a Premier League move

Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end.

The French attacker’s contract is expiring at the end of the season and his nine year stay at Old Trafford will finally end.

Although it is expected that Martial will leave the Red Devils for free this summer, Dean Jones of the Ranks FC Podcast says a January transfer isn’t completely out of the question.

Jones claims that Premier League teams may make one more attempt to capture Martial before the end of the month.

“I think he has to continue to look for a new home, even if it is in England, and I’m told that that probably will happen. I know the general narrative around Martial in the media is that he’s staying and he won’t be leaving, but I’ve heard there might be one more push and you think of clubs like West Ham and Crystal Palace who will be on the lookout for a loan or a low-value option, Martial might not be the worst option in the world,” Jones said.

Before the end of the month, Martial may be available for a little transfer fee, but any of these interested teams would still have to pay a huge wage for him.

The former Monaco star currently earns £250,000-a-week at United and not many clubs can afford to pay those wages.

West Ham and Wolves could be interested in Martial but none of those clubs are likely to break their wage structure for a player who hasn’t performed well for a very long time.

Martial’s career at United has been unimpressive with the player failing to make an impact on the biggest stage and often missing crucial matches with fitness issues.