Liverpool are interested in 26-year old title winning defender

Liverpool are keeping tabs on 26-year old Feyenoord defender David Hancko who helped his team win the league title last season.

HITC football reported that Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is Liverpool’s priority when it comes to signing a defender, although getting a deal done for him seems highly unlikely as the centre-back recently signed a long term contract at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea see him as the future of the club.

HITC have now revealed that they have been informed of the Premier League club’s interest in David Hancko and the Merseyside club have watched him play.

Liverpool are vying with Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of the Slovak defender, according to his agent at Feyenoord.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs (Liverpool and PSG), but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” Branislav Jasurek of FairSports Agency told TN.

“I estimate that, 80 to 90 per cent, David will stay in Rotterdam, because Feyenoord is fighting for the Champions League (qualification) and the people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold even in the summer and maybe better than now.

“It would have to be one of the big clubs. He will certainly not go from Feyenoord, which is going to play in the Champions League, to a club that will play in the bottom half of the Premier League.

“It is special about David that he still wants to talk with the coach. We believe that in the summer he will choose and choose the best in terms of sports, just like it was with Sparta Prague, which he preferred over other teams.

“Likewise with Feyenoord Rotterdam, which he preferred over other and more financially lucrative offers.”

Liverpool are looking to add a centre-back to their squad this month after the long term injury of Joel Matip who is expected to be out for the whole season.