Newcastle could replace Callum Wilson with Premier League striker

Newcastle are reportedly still very interested in Dominic Solanke and could bring the Bournemouth striker in as a potential replacement for Callum Wilson.

Eddie Howe’s side is in desperate need of some new faces in the January window as they still are dealing with an injury crisis at St. James’ Park.

The latest of which is Joelinton, the Brazilian international could be out for the rest of the season after suffering a thigh injury against Sunderland in the FA Cup.

Newcastle reportedly made an official enquiry for Bournemouth’s Solanke earlier this month but it was swiftly turned down by the Cherries.

But Howe could still go back in for the 26-year-old with transfer expert, Graeme Bailey telling Geordie Boot Boys that he could see a potential swap deal for Wilson in the summer.

“I thinks he’s one for the summer.” He said.

“Could I see Callum Wilson being sent to Bournemouth and send Solanke the other way? Easily.

“Callum Wilson, I imagine, will be moved on by Newcastle this summer.”

Solanke has been very impressive so far this season, ranking behind only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland in the goalscoring charts.

He will be hoping to extend that record when he lines up against league leaders Liverpool this Sunday.