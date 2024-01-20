Newcastle United keeping tabs on 22-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder

Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for the French club and his performances have attracted the attention of the top club.

Thuram was linked with a move away from OGC Nice at the start of the season as well, but the French outfit managed to hold onto him back then.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now revealed to HITC Football that Newcastle are keen on signing the Frenchman as a potential alternative to Joelinton. The Brazilian midfielder was expected to sign a new contract at the Premier League club, but the Magpies have not been able to reach an agreement with him. It seems that they are looking at other alternative solutions now.

Thuram would be a quality long-term acquisition for Newcastle if they can get the deal done. The 22-year-old is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder as well as a box-to-box midfielder. He has the technical attributes to develop into a complete central midfielder with the right coaching and experience.

He will help protect the central defenders and break up opposite attacks for Newcastle. He will also add goals and creativity to the side. He could form a solid partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield next season.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies can win the race for his signature. They might need to secure European qualification in order to attract a player of his calibre.