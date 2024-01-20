Video: Gabriel Martinelli scores quickfire brace to round off 5-0 win for Arsenal

Arsenal have beaten Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium to put an end to their poor run of form and place them back in the title race. 

A goal from Gabriel and an own goal from Dean Hendeson gave Mikel Arteta’s side a 2-0 lead heading into the halftime break, which gave the Gunners comfort for the second 45.

Leandro Trossard would make it three to finish off a lethal counter-attack but the match would end up being 5-0 to Arsenal after Gabriel Martinelli scored a late brace to bring Arteta’s team within two points of the top spot in the Premier League standings.

Pictures from Eleven 1, beIN Sports and TNT Sports.

