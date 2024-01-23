According to Het Nieuwsblad, Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is contemplating a move to Arsenal. However, financial constraints may pose a challenge for the Gunners in securing his transfer this winter.

Recent discussions between the player’s agent and club officials have fueled the speculation.

Arsenal have not submitted a formal bid for Amadou Onana, but ongoing talks with Everton suggest a potential deal is being explored, as reported by Het Nieuwsblad. Financial limitations, however, may restrict Arsenal’s ability to aggressively pursue the midfielder.

Everton are reportedly seeking a minimum of €70 million to consider the departure of the former Lille midfielder, Amadou Onana. Onana has solidified his status as one of the premier defensive midfielders in the English top-flight.

Acquiring Onana could provide an ideal complement to Declan Rice in Arsenal’s midfield, offering Rice the chance to thrive in the number eight role. Earlier plans with Thomas Partey in the lineup were hindered by his ongoing injuries, making Onana a potential solution for increased reliability.

While the Gunners are within their spending limits, the likelihood of a substantial deal for Onana seems low. A loan deal with an obligation to buy might be a viable option for the Gunners, but Everton may be hesitant, given their current battle to secure their league status.