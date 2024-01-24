Man United attacker may have played last game for club following latest injury update

Anthony Martial may never play for Manchester United again.

The French striker, one of the Red Devils’ longest-serving players, is set to miss the next 10 weeks after successfully undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

The Premier League giants, via their official website on Wednesday, provided fans with an update on the striker’s physical status.

“Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has completed successful surgery to address a groin complaint and will be out of action for about 10 weeks as he rehabilitates,” the club announced.

Although news the 28-year-old has come through surgery and is on the path to recovery is good news, this latest update could spell bad news for his Old Trafford career.

Even though the Red Devils’ final Premier League game against Brighton isn’t until 19th May, which is 16 weeks away, Martial, being well out of favour with Erik Ten Hag, and out of contract at the end of the season, is unlikely to make an immediate return to the side’s starting lineup, and therefore, could have already played his last match for the club.

Since joining United from Monaco back in 2015, Martial, who is valued at just £12 million (TM), has scored 90 goals and registered 55 assists in 317 games in all competitions.