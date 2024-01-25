“Could be perfect” – pundit makes strong claims about Jose Mourinho’s potential next move

Darren Bent has made a strong prediction that Jose Mourinho could potentially join Newcastle United following his dismissal from Roma last week.

Jose Mourinho faced his latest high-profile dismissal when Roma opted to terminate his contract, appointing club legend Daniele de Rossi as his replacement. Despite a promising start with La Lupa, a series of poor performances, including a loss to Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final, led to Mourinho’s departure.

Darren Bent, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, believes that Newcastle would offer the perfect opportunity for Mourinho to rejuvenate his career in the Premier League spotlight.

Bent told Lord Ping: Red or Black: “I think Jose Mourinho’s still got it, but he’s better as a cup competition manager, rather than a league manager – the last time he won a league was with Chelsea in 2015.

“A team like Newcastle could be perfect. Eddie Howe has done a fantastic job but the Geordies are screaming for success, especially after last season when they finished in the top four and played in the Champions League this season and getting to a cup final last season.”

Eddie Howe’s impact at Newcastle since joining in the winter of 2021 has been commendable. He guided the club to a top-four finish last season and a Carabao Cup final appearance. However, this season has seen a downturn in form, with Newcastle currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League and experiencing four defeats in their last five matches.

Reports have recently suggested that Howe’s job could be at risk due to these recent struggles.