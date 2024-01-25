Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing Chelsea’s Armando Broja as their potential striker signing for the 2024 winter window, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

However, Jones concludes that any deal for Broja would be a “big call” for Wolves. Despite enjoying a positive first half of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Wolves have yet to strengthen Gary O’Neil’s squad as the winter transfer window approaches its final days.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have faced squad depletion due to injuries, suspensions, and international departures since the start of the year. To address this, they aim to bolster their squad depth before February 1st.

While Armando Broja has regained fitness at Chelsea, the return of other players could potentially push him down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, making him a plausible target for Wolves.

Wolves are in desperate need of a proper central srriker. The loan departures of Sasa Kalajdzic to Eintracht Frankfurt and Fabio Silva to Rangers have left Matheus Cunha as the only senior choice to operate in the No. 9 role. Additionally, top scorer Hwang Hee-chan is competing at the Asia Cup with South Korea and may not return to Molineux until mid-February, further emphasizing the need for reinforcements upfront.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are open to selling Armando Broja during this winter transfer window, and there is interest from Fulham, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, The Telegraph’s Matt Law reports that Chelsea values the 22-year-old at £50 million, a figure likely beyond Wanderers’ budget.