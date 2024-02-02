Pundit tips ‘outrageous’ Chelsea player to star in latest transfer

Fulham should be really pleased with their capture of Armando Broja from Chelsea.

Joining the Cottagers on loan on Thursday transfer Deadline Day, Broja, 22, will now spend the remainder of the season working under Marco Silva.

Despite Chelsea struggling for goals with Nicolas Jackson their only other recognised striker, Broja has been allowed to depart due to the Blues’ need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Armando Broja moves across west London ?? pic.twitter.com/qS3BCUlcLa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2024

And former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes Chelsea’s loss will be Fulham’s gain with the Albanian tipped to be an important signing for the Cottagers.

“He’s a player who has outrageous pace, so his presence up front will help Fulham hit teams on the counter-attack,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“From what I have seen of Fulham, they have absolutely no problems creating chances and breaking sides down, but they’ve struggled with putting the ball in the back of the net but Broja is a player capable of doing that week-in-week-out, so I am expecting good things from him in the second half the season.”

Although the 22-year-old will return to Stamford Bridge in the summer due to Fulham’s failure to successfully negotiate a buy option, all eyes will be on his performances between now and then.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team in 2022, Broja, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored three goals and registered three assists in 38 games in all competitions.