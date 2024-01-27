Drama unfolds in Championship as Sunderland midfielder refuses to play just an hour before match

Sunderland’s Alex Pritchard made headlines by refusing to play for the club against Stoke City earlier today.

Despite the Black Cats leading 1-0 at half-time, courtesy of Mason Burstow’s goal, Pritchard’s decision to refuse playing time was unexpected and prompted the club to issue a statement.

In an official announcement on their website (as reported by The Sun), Sunderland disclosed that the versatile midfielder informed the club on Friday morning that he was no longer available for selection.

Additionally, he withdrew from the matchday squad, expressing his immediate desire to leave the club.

The statement emphasised that Sunderland would refrain from providing further comments at the current juncture.

Sunderland announced on their official website (via The Sun):

“On Friday morning, Alex Pritchard informed the Club that he was no longer available for selection and he subsequently withdrew from today’s matchday squad.”

“The midfielder also expressed his desire to leave SAFC with immediate effect.”

“The Club will be making no further comment at this moment in time.”

Pritchard, a Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, had expressed a desire to leave Sunderland during the summer transfer window but faced challenges in finding a suitable move.

According to his agent, there is now interest from Birmingham and Turkish clubs and it looks like the versatile midfielder seems to be pushing for a move.

With 115 appearances for Sunderland, Pritchard has contributed 9 goals and 25 assists during his tenure. His career has also seen stints with English clubs Brentford, Norwich City, and Huddersfield Town. While Sunderland fans may be displeased with the player’s actions, it appears that Pritchard is actively seeking a transfer.