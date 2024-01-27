Video: Maidstone United fan rolls over and falls from the top-tier stand during wild celebrations

National League South team Maidstone United, caused a major upset in the FA Cup by defeating Championship contenders Ipswich Town in the fourth round at Portman Road.

Despite being outplayed for much of the match, Maidstone capitalised on two brilliant counter-attack goals from Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne.

This stunning victory defied the odds and ranks among the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.

The scenes following the winning goal were chaotic, with fans going wild in the stands. However, during the celebrations, one Maidstone fan tumbled off and fell from the top-tier stand.

We sincerely hope that the fan is okay! Watch the incident below:

Maidstone fans celebrating their first goal at Ipswich today. ? Hope the fan who fell from the top tier whilst celebrating is ok… ? pic.twitter.com/grE1WFYJnJ — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) January 27, 2024