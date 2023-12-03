Video: Wes Burns’ outrageous goal for Ipswich Town could rival Garnacho for the goal of the season

Alejandro Garnacho has fresh competition for the goal of the season award after Wes Burns’ outrageous goal for Ipswich Town yesterday.

Burns picked the ball up on the right wing after a brilliant switch before beating his man and unleashing a stunning strike with the outside of his boot past Bradley Collins.

The ball looked like it was going wide before it curled into the top left corner leaving the keeper stunned.

Wes Burns scores a TRIVELA for Ipswich? Best goal you’ll see today ??? pic.twitter.com/P0c5jLmQoj — The 44 ?? (@The_Forty_Four) December 2, 2023

Social media exploded as fans could not believe what they had just seen with one fan going as far as to suggest that it is one of the best ever scored in the competition.

Outstanding goal, quite possibly one of the best ever scored in the Championship. — Paul Lucas (@paul_winginit) December 3, 2023

And journalist Dominic King suggested that Garnacho’s goal has just been topped.