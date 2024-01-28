Barcelona president ready to push for ambitious appointment of top Premier League manager

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is reportedly ready to try his luck and really push hard to convince Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to accept the job of replacing Xavi at the Nou Camp next season.

Klopp recently announced that he will be stepping down as Reds boss at the end of the season, and the German tactician’s claims that he’s tired seem to strongly suggest that he will be taking a break from football instead of moving on to another job straight away.

Still, according to Spanish publication AS, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Laporta would be keen to try persuading Klopp to change his mind about taking a sabbatical and see if he could come in as a successor to Xavi, who has also just announced that he will be leaving his current job at the end of this campaign.

Klopp has a great record at both Liverpool and previous club Borussia Dortmund, so it makes sense that a top club like Barca would be interested in him now that he’s about to become unattached.

Klopp’s style of football would surely make him a great fit for Barcelona, but there will surely be other big names in the frame for the job as well.

Gerard Romero has claimed that Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta is another candidate, while Fabrizio Romano has discussed names like Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso.