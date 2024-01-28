Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly confident sealing the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100million release clause in his contract.

The Brazil international has been a big hit since moving to Newcastle from Lyon a few years ago, and it makes sense that he’s now being linked with a big money move to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

According to the Daily Mirror, Guimaraes was in Paris recently and PSG are optimistic they can get a deal done for the £100m man, who may well feel it’s the right time to move on from St James’ Park.

Although Newcastle got into the top four last season and qualified for the Champions League, they’ve not been as convincing this term and were quickly dumped out of Europe after finishing bottom of their group.

Guimaraes may have to move to somewhere like PSG if he’s realistically going to stand a chance of winning the Champions League and other major honours.

The 26-year-old might also do well to return to Ligue 1 after playing there in the past, as it shouldn’t be too difficult for him to settle back in France.