Ten Hag on a hiding to nothing at Man United as INEOS set to pull the plug on Dutchman’s reign

How quickly things have changed for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

After a first season in which he’d seen the Red Devils get to two cup finals and finish in the top four, as well as seeing his authority place him in a position of power at the Theatre of Dreams, no sooner had Jadon Sancho called him out at the start of the current campaign than things started to unravel.

Like previous managers before him, the Dutchman has seemingly had to deal with major player unrest, with Marcus Rashford the latest first-team star to step out of line after going on a 12 hour bender.

On the pitch things haven’t gone well either.

Signings such as Andre Onana, Mason Mount, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund just aren’t at the level required for such a storied institution, and as Football Transfers note, INEOS are preparing to remove ten Hag from his position at the end of the season.

The outlet suggest that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is baffled by ten Hag’s reasoning behind the signings, and their current position in the table does the Dutchman no favours whatsoever.

Adding player misdemeanours into the mix only adds to the current feeling that a change is warranted, though it isn’t clear which candidates will be available and of interest to the ownership come the summer.