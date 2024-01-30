Video: Zinchenko and Arteta clash after Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with manager Mikel Arteta following the team’s 2-1 away win at Nottingham Forest.

Zinchenko, Arsenal’s left-back, had a solid performance but was substituted late in the game as Arteta aimed to strengthen the team’s defensive efforts during second-half stoppage time. With Taiwo Awoniyi scoring for the hosts and momentum shifting, Arteta decided to replace Zinchenko with Jakub Kiwior.

Minutes later, Zinchenko was involved in a passionate conversation with his manager, who appeared to be trying to calm down the Ukraine international. Whatever the discussion entailed, it was not overlooked by those observing the match.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon was watching the game on Sky Sports and suggested that: “May have been Arteta being disappointed. Maybe a word about his position with the diagonal pass and maybe him being one of the leaders in his team. But I don’t think there is too much in it.”