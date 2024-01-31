Palmeiras attacking midfielder Raphael Veiga has revealed his desire to play for European clubs.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the Brazilian club and he has been linked with the move away in recent weeks. The attacking midfielder has revealed that he is very happy at the Brazilian club, but he would be open to a move to Europe.

He revealed (h/t SportWitness) his ambition to play for the biggest clubs in the world he labelled the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United as special clubs.

“I have the desire to play in Europe, but I’m also very happy to play for Palmeiras. I think any player has the dream of playing in the Old Continent to compete with the best players in the world, to participate in the big championships… Me too, but I am a happy person and if that happens one day it will happen at the right time, and it will be very satisfying, and if it doesn’t happen, I will continue to be happy here.” “I like a lot of teams in Europe. Barcelona, Madrid, City, Arsenal and others like Manchester United… It’s difficult to say just one. There are impressive teams and they all have something special and interesting.”

Veiga is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a second striker. He could add goals and creativity in the final third. His ability to slot into multiple roles would make him a very useful squad option as well.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Arsenal or Manchester United register an interest in signing the Brazilian any time soon.

He has proven his quality in the Brazilian league and he seems ready to make the step up to the Premier League as well. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career and he will want to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Arsenal could certainly use someone like him as an alternative to Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker has not been at his best and he could use some competition for places.

At Manchester United, Veiga could be an alternative alternative to Rasmus Hojlund, who is still adapting to English football. The 28-year-old could share the goalscoring burden with the Denmark international.